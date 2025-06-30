G&S Capital LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. G&S Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

