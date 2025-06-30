G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,948,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

RSPN opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $664.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

