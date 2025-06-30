Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GRND. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Grindr Stock Performance

NYSE GRND opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Grindr has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 219.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Brooks Baer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $47,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,529.44. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 852,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $20,401,928.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588,867 shares in the company, valued at $636,271,587.31. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,610,866 shares of company stock valued at $110,193,788 over the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grindr by 838.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grindr by 45.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grindr by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Grindr by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Grindr by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

