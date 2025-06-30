Gigachad Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.22 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Gigachad token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gigachad has a market cap of $172.05 million and $5.22 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01834399 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $5,217,774.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

