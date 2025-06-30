Games for a Living Trading Down 0.3% This Week (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $158.60 thousand worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,788,777,737 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,788,777,736.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00328983 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $121,147.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

