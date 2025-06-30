Galxe Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $10.98 thousand worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 79,668,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,668,857 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

