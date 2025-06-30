fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.71. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 3,205,661 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,742,000 after buying an additional 2,468,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,344,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 4,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 512,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 501,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

