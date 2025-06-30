Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

Frontline Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.28. Frontline has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,547,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at $45,026,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in Frontline by 38.8% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,472,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 411,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 297,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

