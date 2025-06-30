Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 180,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 113,692 shares.The stock last traded at $51.99 and had previously closed at $52.67.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLTW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 228,364 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 529,293 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,701,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 788.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 141,107 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

