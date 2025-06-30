Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $75.34 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

