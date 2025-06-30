First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 3.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $304.50 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $255.19 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -608.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -736.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

