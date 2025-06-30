First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

