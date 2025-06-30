First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Summer Short-Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts for Covering
- What is a support level?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks Poised to Benefit from GENIUS Act Stablecoins
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Durable Goods Orders Jump 16.5%—Top 3 Stocks to Own Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.