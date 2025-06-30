First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.9% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $391,172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $198.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.15. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.