Financial Survey: OMV (OMVKY) and Its Peers

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OMV to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares OMV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OMV
|3.27%
|7.32%
|3.69%
|OMV Competitors
|4.05%
|-20.66%
|4.15%
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares OMV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OMV
|$36.77 billion
|$1.57 billion
|5.21
|OMV Competitors
|$83.19 billion
|$5.62 billion
|84.72
OMV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
OMV has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OMV and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OMV
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|OMV Competitors
|452
|1712
|1950
|109
|2.41
As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 20.27%. Given OMV’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
OMV competitors beat OMV on 11 of the 15 factors compared.
OMV Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.
