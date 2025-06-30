Financial Survey: OMV (OMVKY) and Its Peers

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OMV to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 3.27% 7.32% 3.69% OMV Competitors 4.05% -20.66% 4.15%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OMV pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 77.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares OMV and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion $1.57 billion 5.21 OMV Competitors $83.19 billion $5.62 billion 84.72

OMV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

OMV has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OMV and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 0 0 1 4.00 OMV Competitors 452 1712 1950 109 2.41

As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 20.27%. Given OMV’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OMV has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

OMV competitors beat OMV on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

