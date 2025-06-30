Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,688,803. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WMT opened at $97.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

