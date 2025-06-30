Financial Contrast: Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) & FMC (NYSE:FMC)

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pyxus International and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 0.00 FMC 1 8 5 0 2.29

FMC has a consensus price target of $50.15, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International 0.61% 9.53% 0.89% FMC 7.97% 9.12% 3.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxus International and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pyxus International and FMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million 1.05 $15.17 million $0.60 8.50 FMC $4.25 billion 1.26 $341.10 million $2.62 16.41

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International. Pyxus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FMC beats Pyxus International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

(Get Free Report)

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.