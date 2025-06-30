Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,895,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,193,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

