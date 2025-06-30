Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after buying an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,657,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $145.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

