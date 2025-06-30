Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $399,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after buying an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

