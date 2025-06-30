Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 228,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

