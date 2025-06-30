Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MNTN)

Everest Consolidator Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 1st. Everest Consolidator Acquisition had issued 11,700,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $187,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNTN opened at $22.01 on Monday. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Insider Transactions at Everest Consolidator Acquisition

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,320. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Lee Innes sold 176,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,830,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,328. This represents a 37.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,594,665 shares of company stock worth $41,514,640. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

