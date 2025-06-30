Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $80.28 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -57.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

