Essex LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Xencor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Xencor Price Performance

XNCR stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 181.17%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $50,914.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,334.07. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,810 shares of company stock worth $154,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.