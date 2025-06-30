Essex LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,503,120,000 after purchasing an additional 356,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,841,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after acquiring an additional 96,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,186,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

MMC stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

