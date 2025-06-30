Essex LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

