Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,307 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $215,874.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,410.52. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock worth $180,327,603. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

