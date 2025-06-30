Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 700,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,038,000 after buying an additional 445,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 57.29%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $146,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,788.35. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

