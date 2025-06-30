EscoinToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $487.92 Thousand (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a market cap of $7.78 million and $487.92 thousand worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107,568.02 or 0.99850466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,311.79 or 0.99612625 BTC.

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. EscoinToken’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

