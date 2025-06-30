Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 36.6% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $77.25 million and approximately $312.83 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,591.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.21 or 0.00479789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00079880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.34 or 0.00295877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00015431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00036157 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 81,259,347 coins and its circulating supply is 81,259,557 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

