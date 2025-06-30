Enzi Wealth Sells 96 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $528.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

