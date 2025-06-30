Enzi Wealth Sells 575 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Enzi Wealth lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in YETI were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of YETI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 983.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $10,767,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

