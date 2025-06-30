Enzi Wealth Acquires 21,435 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 13.8% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Enzi Wealth owned 0.90% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $34,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

