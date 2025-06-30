Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.