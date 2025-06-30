Enjin Coin Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $122.74 million and $11.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,443.14 or 0.99836003 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,053.06 or 0.99473547 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,906,223,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,853,558,987 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.