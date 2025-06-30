Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.21 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.