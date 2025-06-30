Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $776.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.08. The company has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

