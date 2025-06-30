Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,011.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $776.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $780.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.08. The stock has a market cap of $735.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

