Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2%

Adobe stock opened at $385.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

