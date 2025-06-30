Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $139.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,467.25. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

