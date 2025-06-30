Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.66 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.