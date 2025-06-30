Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.58.

Dover Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $183.17 on Monday. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. Dover’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

