Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.1% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $346.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $292.33 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.