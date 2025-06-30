Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,189,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,182,000 after acquiring an additional 128,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $143.87 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

