Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-On by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap-On by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Snap-On by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,039,000 after buying an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-On by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter worth about $148,839,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.4%

SNA stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

