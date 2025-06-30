Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 694 ($9.52), with a volume of 577300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 676.82 ($9.29).

Drax Group Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 636.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 618.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($9.05), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,358,211.00). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.