Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $220,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 103.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 131.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $494.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $484.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.44. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $422.69 and a twelve month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

