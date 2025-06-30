Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DCI opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Donaldson by 113.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.