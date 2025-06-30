Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Donaldson by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 158,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donaldson

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.