DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 47,882 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 47,882 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $263,351.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,672,443 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,436.50. This represents a 2.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,198 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $28,589.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,689 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,289.50.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 900 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $4,950.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,659 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.73.

On Friday, June 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,776 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $31,594.72.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 18,535 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $101,015.75.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 13,180 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $71,962.80.

On Monday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,775 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $14,957.25.

On Friday, June 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 22,982 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,792.26.

On Thursday, June 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 19,561 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $106,411.84.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $5.50 on Monday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Research analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DLH by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

