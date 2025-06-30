DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $254.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $266.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

View Our Latest Report on GE

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.